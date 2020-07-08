Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) Shares Up 50%

Big Tree Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIGG)’s share price shot up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 103,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG)

Big Tree Group, Inc engages in sourcing, contractual manufacturing, distributing, and exporting toys and related products. It sources various toys that are made of plastic, wood, metal, wool, and electronic materials primarily targeting children from infants to teenagers. The company offers infant appliances, games, balls, dolls, stuffed toys, transformers, racing track sets, play sets, water toys, and educational toys that could be operated by battery, manual power, wire control, remote control, voice control, infrared ray control, and other applications, as well as offers Big Tree Magic Puzzle (3D) products.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.