BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Capitalization of $465,024.76

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. BitBall has a total market cap of $465,024.76 and $501,980.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,294.62 or 1.00176974 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00124670 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000419 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,152,032 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

