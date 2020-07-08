Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $793.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

