Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,476.32 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,294.62 or 1.00176974 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00124670 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

