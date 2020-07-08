Bitnation Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Bitnation token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Bancor Network. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $101,955.04 and $657.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02000447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00183058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117046 BTC.

Bitnation’s genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,116,709,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

Bitnation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitnation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

