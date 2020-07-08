BitNewChain Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 186% higher against the dollar. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00705513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003772 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

