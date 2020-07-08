BitRent (RNTB) Market Cap Achieves $38,513.40

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One BitRent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $38,513.40 and $1.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitRent has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitRent alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.04890607 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent (CRYPTO:RNTB) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.