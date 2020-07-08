BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0289 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $11,854.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019829 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,054,417 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.