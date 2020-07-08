Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of BKCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.48. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 108.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 94.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,374,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,827 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 15.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 842,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

