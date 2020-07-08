BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.20) on Wednesday. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 544 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.15.

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

