BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.20) on Wednesday. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst has a 12-month low of GBX 250 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 544 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 368.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.15.
BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Company Profile
