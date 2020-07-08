Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Capitalization Tops $8.84 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00013517 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $60,171.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,945,302 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

