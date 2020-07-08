Blur Market Capitalization Achieves $187,569.72 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $187,569.72 and approximately $5,769.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02012459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00182790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00066691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00117030 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 5,978,290 coins and its circulating supply is 5,618,290 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

