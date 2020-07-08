Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Raised by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

NYSE BA traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $180.08. 38,027,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,969,467. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

