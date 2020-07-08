Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.49. 3,166,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,167. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

