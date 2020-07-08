Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. 3,434,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,278. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

