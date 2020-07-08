Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 727 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

QCOM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.05. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

