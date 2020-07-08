Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 99 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 828,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,721,000 after acquiring an additional 455,277 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.70. 1,008,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

