Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,103,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,479,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,378,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,107,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 296,100 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 515,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,195. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77.

