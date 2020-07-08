Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 703 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,829,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.59. 1,993,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.88. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

