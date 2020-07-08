Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 508,416 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

