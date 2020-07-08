Bogart Wealth LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 175,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 118,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 80,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,072. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

