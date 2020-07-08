Bogart Wealth LLC Has $807,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 717.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.71. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.