Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.00.

BlackRock stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.61. 430,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.41. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.