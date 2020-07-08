Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.83. 493,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $106.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

