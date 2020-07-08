Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. First American Trust FSB increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,534,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,434,000 after purchasing an additional 299,654 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,746,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,299,525. The company has a market capitalization of $282.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

