Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.48. 800,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,698. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

