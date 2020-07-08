Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 530 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. 2,281,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,099. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

