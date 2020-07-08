BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

BWA stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 2,129,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,696 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after acquiring an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after acquiring an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

