Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. 1,289,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,310. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 65,912 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $1,370,310.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 16,803 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $330,010.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in BOX by 60.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BOX by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOX by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

