BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Increased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 136,765 shares during the period. BP makes up 4.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,562,210,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 2,220.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 6,929,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,097,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

