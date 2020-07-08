Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,075 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.80% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 1,990,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,708. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.