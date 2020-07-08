Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading Down 29.4%

Bravo Multinational Inc (OTCMKTS:BRVO)’s stock price traded down 29.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 215 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company's gaming equipment includes approximately 67 video poker and slot machines; 8 blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table, and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; and casino chips, bill acceptors, and coin counter and related equipment, as well as miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables.

