Bread (BRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $940,726.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $940,726.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.27 or 0.04877749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016760 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

BRD is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.