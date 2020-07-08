Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.0736842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

