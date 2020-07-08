Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDGE. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 185,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,059. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles I. Massoud acquired 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

