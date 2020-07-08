Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER) dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.49), approximately 11,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.49).

The company has a market cap of $14.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

