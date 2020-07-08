Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 33.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

PAC stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,528. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

