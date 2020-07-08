Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $271.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.90 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $824,794.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,882 shares in the company, valued at $68,876,125.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at $63,085,159.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,669 shares of company stock worth $8,999,715. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.67. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.