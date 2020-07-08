Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to announce $6.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the highest is $7.31 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $29.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.66 billion to $30.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

COF traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. 3,035,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

