Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce -$1.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings per share of ($1.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the lowest is ($1.79). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 256.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

OXY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 20,449,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,447,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

