Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.07.

Shares of TTD traded up $11.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.99. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $465.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,119 shares of company stock valued at $102,956,980 in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

