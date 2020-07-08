Brokerages Set ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 3,518.93

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,611.79 ($44.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Investec raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,582 ($44.08) to GBX 4,820 ($59.32) in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,400 ($54.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($25.84) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($25,842,973.17). Also, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 77 ($0.95) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,363 ($41.39). 192,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,138.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,783.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) by GBX 21.80 ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that ASOS will post 8097.0001791 EPS for the current year.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

