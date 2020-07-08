Brokerages Set Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 1,221.67

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,233 ($15.17).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lowered Weir Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($12.86) to GBX 985 ($12.12) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,117.50 ($13.75). The company had a trading volume of 443,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,034.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18).

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.97), for a total value of £47,326.72 ($58,241.10).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

