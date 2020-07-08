BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 159,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

