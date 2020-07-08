Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.51 and last traded at $64.80, approximately 48,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BF/B shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th.

About Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

