BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank raised BT Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.34).

