Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKE. TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

BKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,718. The company has a market capitalization of $830.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.24. Buckle has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.67 million. Buckle had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

