Burst Hits Market Cap of $9.67 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $72,202.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,097,891,608 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

