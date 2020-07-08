Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.
Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.
Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile
