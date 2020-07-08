Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

Get Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.