Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 771,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.19. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

